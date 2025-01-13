A Landmark Court Decision Could Revolutionize Rural Internet in WY

Recently, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled that the Federal Communications Commission does not have the legal authority to classify broadband as a common carrier. In response to this decision, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, Jordan Crenshaw, issued the following statement:

“Today’s decision is a win for the future of Internet connectivity in America. The Sixth Circuit rightly determined that broadband service is an information service and should not be subjected to micromanagement by federal regulators. The Federal Communications Commission can now restore commonsense regulation of the Internet that provides permanent regulatory certainty and incentivizes investment to connect the country.”

For Wyoming businesses, particularly those in agriculture, energy, and small enterprises operating in remote areas, this decision paves the way for enhanced connectivity and innovation. A stable and incentive-driven regulatory environment can attract investments to expand broadband coverage, ensuring businesses across the state can leverage modern technology to remain competitive in a rapidly digitizing economy. By affirming broadband as an information service, this decision removes the threat of heavy-handed federal micromanagement. This regulatory clarity encourages private-sector investment in broadband infrastructure, which is vital for Wyoming’s rural and frontier communities seeking reliable, high-speed internet access.