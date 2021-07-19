A New Kind of Internet is Coming to Cheyenne

Bluepeak to build a multi-million-dollar fiber network, this summer.

Bluepeak, a revolutionary internet provider, is coming to Cheyenne! “We are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Cheyenne to build a future-proof fiber-optic network. Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds. Our network will provide Internet with symmetrical speeds up to 5-gigabit for residential customers and speeds up to 10-gigabit for businesses. It will better connect more than 25,000 homes, businesses and organizations across Cheyenne,” said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak.

“Connecting to the internet has never been more important than it is today,” said Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. “The pandemic has shown we can’t take connectivity for granted. I am excited when a company chooses to invest in our community. Welcome, Bluepeak!”

Get ready for innovation. Bluepeak is starting construction this summer and will deliver a fiber-rich internet connection to the doorsteps of their customer’s first hundred homes later this year.

About Bluepeak

We believe that the size of the city shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology. That’s why we are building Bluepeak for you: Faster, more reliable, and without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. And with up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame- from internet to TV, to connecting every device in your home, to powering your business, we’re not only providing the best fiber connections in your community, but we’re also meeting the growing needs for how you live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC.) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.meetbluepeak.com to learn more.

For more information, please email media@mybluepeak.com.