Programs & Facilities Office to Close at 1 p.m. on July 23

CHEYENNE – Due to anticipated high traffic volume in the area for the first night of Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Programs & Facilities office in the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) will close at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

The office will resume normal office hours on Monday, July 26. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Programs & Facilities office is the main registration hub for recreation adult sports, recreation youth sports and general activities such as horsemanship, tai chi, yoga, Tai kwon do, recreation gymnastics, and childcare programs. The office is also the main hub for facility rentals for shelters in the parks, Kiwanis Community House, Youth Activity & Community Center, Pioneer Park Center, and the numerous athletic facilities around town.

Questions may be directed to the Programs & Facilities Division at (307) 637-6423 or email at rectracadmins@cheyennecity.org.