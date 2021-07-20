Locally Owned Real Estate Agency Awards $2,000 to Winners of Their ‘Sold On Our Community’ Scavenger Hunt

To celebrate the greatness of Cheyenne and Laramie County’s citizens, RE/MAX Capitol Properties created the “SOLD ON OUR COMMUNITY” Scavenger Hunt.

If you drive through town, you will see various billboards featuring locals who have impacted our community this last year and who were heroes during this pandemic. From first responders and military to teachers and recent grads, RE/MAX Capitol Properties wanted to thank everyone for making the greater Cheyenne area a great place to call home. Community members via social media were asked to locate the billboards and submit a selfie for a chance to win cash prizes. Throughout the weeks of giveaways, $2,000 was awarded in total to the various winners. Dr. Jacques Beveridge from the Cheyenne Women’s Clinic was featured on the billboards for his great work and became one of the lucky winners. He kindly donated his winnings to the Girls on the Run non-profit.

“Cheyenne is an amazing place to work, live and raise a family. The fact that our winners of the ‘SOLD ON OUR COMMUNITY’ social media contest gave their funds to local businesses and non-profits is special and a great reminder we have the best possible citizens here!” shared Stephanie Prescott, RE/MAX Capitol Properties Owner.

Stephanie is a Wyoming native, and her family has long-standing roots in the State. She loves raising her three kids here because it is a safe place to call home. According to her husband, Steve Prescott, co-owner of RE/MAX Capitol Properties, this attribute is desirable to those looking to move to the greater Cheyenne area.

“The past year and a half have been challenging for community members. We have witnessed it firsthand in this fast-paced real estate market. This is why we wanted to celebrate those who live and work here with our ‘SOLD ON OUR COMMUNITY’ billboards and a social media scavenger hunt.” expressed Steve Prescott, Managing Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Capitol Properties.

Due to the housing shortage, it is currently a sellers’ market. There is a higher volume of demand than supply. With current price hikes and shortages of essential building materials like lumber, building has its own challenges. Therefore, the likelihood of this market trend settling soon is nominal.

