A Tariff-ic Spending Spree

Tariffs are making waves in the business world, and their looming threat has both business owners and consumers on edge. With the possibility of prices soaring, shoppers have been rushing to snag big-ticket items before the hikes hit. From appliances to automobiles, the race is on. Curious what people are spending their money on? The Financial Times breaks down the biggest trends in pre-tariff spending—and the results might surprise you.

Retail sales rose by 1.4% in March, following a modest 0.2% increase in February.

Sales (excluding motor vehicle & parts dealers) saw a 0.5% increase compared to the previous month.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers experienced a significant 5.3% rise in sales.

Restaurant sales went up by 1.8%.

Grocery stores and online retailers saw a slight 0.1% increase.

Other stores that saw a rise include electronics stores, sporting goods retailers, and clothing & accessory stores.

Furniture/home furnishing stores faced a slight decline in sales

WY it Matters: Tariffs are a topic both your Wyoming Chamber and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are watching closely. We’re not here to ring alarm bells or scare businesses—but we do want to make sure you know it’s something worth keeping an eye on. Tariffs have the potential to impact operations, pricing, and purchasing power, and staying informed is key to staying ahead.