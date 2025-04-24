Google is Searching for Justice in Monumental Monopoly Lawsuit

Google is on the chopping block – or is it? The tech giant has been facing criticism and lawsuits over their lack of relative competitors. These concerns have cumulated into a massive court case of Google versus the United States Department of Justice. Google’s case was filed and tried under two separate administrations, with 49 states (minus Alabama) joining on, and has so far been void of partisan lines.

Go deeper: Federal judges have ruled not once, but twice that Google holds a monopoly status, and that they acted illegally to reach it. The Department of Justice asserts that Google’s anti-competitive agreements and unethical/illegal conduct have fortified a near-invincible market position, and steps must be taken to remedy the situation. The proposals that have been put into consideration range from forcing Google to sell their Chrome browser to having them fund and execute a nationwide campaign to spread information about consumer choice. Meanwhile, Google maintains it’s simply being penalized for success and calls the case a clear example of government overreach into the private sector.

WY it Matters: The outcome of this case will set a critical precedent for the business community. Wyoming is among the states backing the argument that a free enterprise system can’t thrive when a giant like Google gains dominance through illegal means.