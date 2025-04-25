Three Suspects Arrested Following Aggravated Assault

On April 17, Cheyenne Police Detectives began an investigation into an aggravated assault that occurred on East Lincolnway.

This afternoon, the wanted subjects, Qurveon Thomas, Zachery Stief, and Scott Barajas, were arrested on felony warrants related to the incident.

Case Background:

On Thursday, April 17 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault with a knife that occurred in the American Legion parking lot located at 2100 E. Lincolnway.

Officers arrived to find a male victim with several cuts, bruises, and scrapes around his head, and a deep cut on his hand. He was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Through the investigation, officers learned that the victim reportedly saw a verbal altercation occurring between Thomas, Stief, and Barajas outside of Redwood Lounge & Package Liquors (2105 E. Lincolnway.) He approached the men and told them to stop arguing, which escalated to a physical altercation with the victim.

Security camera footage shows Barajas brandishing a knife and swinging it towards the victim while Stief sprayed him with a can of bear spray. The victim attempted to use a skateboard he was carrying to protect himself. Barajas, Stief, and Thomas then chased the victim through the parking lot and physically assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

Stief was observed leaving the scene with the victim’s skateboard in his possession.

Following a thorough investigation, on April 18, detectives applied for and obtained arrest warrants for Thomas, Stief, and Barajas.

On Thursday, April 24, all three men were arrested without incident and booked into the Laramie County Jail on the following charges:

Qurveon Thomas, 28, of Cheyenne: Aggravated assault.

Zachery Stief, 31, of Cheyenne: Aggravated assault with injury, robbery with injury, and possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Barajas, 34, of Hillsdale: Aggravated assault threatening with a deadly weapon.