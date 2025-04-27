No Unicorns!

Nope. You’re not gonna find any. Look all you want. Why not? Well, as explained in The Unicorn Song by the Irish Rovers, when Noah was summoning all those animals to the ark, the pernicious, egotistical unicorns were out playing—and missed the boat. Literally. They all drowned.

Sad story—but, perhaps a quote from Senator Kennedy of Louisiana will lift your spirits:

“You’re gonna be called crazy. Many people also called Noah crazy… then the rains came.”

While the unicorns frolic and play, your Chamber is hammering, sawing, and measuring—building a proverbial ark. How do we do that?

Advocate For Free Enterprise (in other words you!) We persistently work to advocate for lower costs and a more efficient system. Currently, we are working on C-Salt pass through taxes, fighting against fee increases threatening local businesses, and working to streamline building and development processes. From Wyoming to D.C., we have to continue to make it easier for business to do business. Grow and Preserve our State’s Military On a pragmatic level the military is over 30% of our economy and the largest employer in the entire state. Additionally, the pride of playing an important role in our nation’s (and factually the entire free world’s) defense is awesome. It is an honor to have men and women in uniform in our community, and we celebrate them. Work On What Needs Worked On Workforce, housing, transportation—these and other critical issues have our full attention. Through strategic programming and education, your Chamber is here to empower you to tackle these challenges head-on and keep your business moving forward. Call a Spade a Spade There are some issues that impact business that no one likes to talk about—but they demand action. Education attainment, whether college degrees or skilled trade pipelines. Crime rates that are still too high. The rising cost and limited access to healthcare. Your Chamber doesn’t shy away from tough conversations—we confront the problems head-on and get to work finding solutions.

While these topics are all important, there is more to accomplish. We can’t guarantee that we can solve all these problems, but we can promise that we will stand shoulder to shoulder with our members and our partners to make progress on what threatens your community and your business. We endeavor at all times to embrace some very important tenants related to this work:

Tell the Truth Work Hard Do The Right Thing

These 3 ideas seem pretty commonsensical, but they are not all that common in today’s wild world. Too much of the world, and too many politicians, are running around like those unicorns—their egos clouding their perception to the outside world. But… it’s starting to rain and, “there’s never gonna be no unicorns.”

I think to sum it up, your chamber will try to defend your business like we are the 3rd monkey on the ramp into Noah’s ark, and brother it’s starting to rain.

Have a great week y’all!

Onward and Upward,

Dale Steenbergen, President & CEO