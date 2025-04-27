Wyoming Lassos In Another Number One Ranking!

Wyoming has officially been named the best in the nation for tax climate, according to the Tax Foundation’s 2025 State Tax Competitiveness Index. This annual ranking evaluates states across five key categories: corporate taxes, individual income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes.

Wyoming snagged a perfect rating in two categories: corporate and individual income taxes. We’re one of the few states that doesn’t tax individuals or corporations, giving us a unique competitive edge.

The Cowboy State also landed in seventh place for sales tax competitiveness, 31st for unemployment insurance taxes, and 44th for property tax.

WY it Matters: Your Wyoming Chamber is on a mission: to make our state the best place in the nation to live, work, and do business. While we’re proud of our recent ranking from a respected organization, we know there’s more work to do. Wyoming may not have a state income tax—but we more than make up for it with high taxes and fees in other areas that put a strain on our businesses. If we want to push Wyoming into the top half of business-friendly states, we must cut the red tape and the cost. Making it easier and more affordable to do business here isn’t just a goal—it’s a necessity.