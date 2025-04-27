Business Leaders Sound the Alarm on New Tariff Threats

Tariffs have long been a source of concern for American businesses, and the latest developments are no exception. From major trading partners like China and Canada to smaller allies, the U.S. has imposed tariffs that have disrupted supply chains and driven up costs across industries.

What they’re saying: Following the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) recently announced actions targeting China’s shipbuilding practices, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement:

“The administration’s response to China’s unfair maritime industry practices will not revitalize the American shipbuilding industry, it will, however, impose serious new costs on American businesses and consumers. Successfully addressing China’s increasing maritime influence, a goal we share with the administration, requires a comprehensive approach that includes Congressional action to support domestic shipbuilding as well as coordination with our allies. What won’t solve this problem is new tariffs that only increase prices for Americans.”

WY it Matters: Last month, your Wyoming Chamber joined forces with the U.S. Chamber to push back against the latest round of proposed tariffs. Why? Because in Wyoming, we believe in building business—not burdening it.

These tariffs don’t just impact the coasts. They hit right here at home, making it harder for Wyoming manufacturers, retailers, and job creators to thrive. We’re urging the USTR to rethink this approach. It’s time for smarter policy that supports innovation, investment, and American businesses.