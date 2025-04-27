These Wyoming Cities were Nationally Recognized as a Breath of Fresh Air

Two Wyoming cities just earned top marks for air quality, according to the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report. The report compiles EPA data to assess everything from ozone levels to year-round particle pollution, naming the best—and worst—cities in the country.

This year, both Casper and Cheyenne landed in the top ten for cleanest U.S. cities based on year-round particle pollution. Casper took the crown with the #1 spot nationwide, while Cheyenne came in strong at #8.

Curious about Wyoming’s air quality? The American Lung Association provides a full report card for each state, including detailed breakdowns for both Cheyenne and Casper.