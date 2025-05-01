Consumers are Singing the Economic Blues

Feeling down about the economy? You’re not alone. Consumer confidence has dropped to a low that hasn’t been seen since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.. From spending and hiring to business growth, consumers are feeling uncertain about what lies ahead—sentiments that echo the concerns we last saw during the Great Recession in 2009.

What’s next: Many Americans foresee another recession on the horizon, citing concerns about tariffs, the extreme volatility in the stock market, and a drop in job openings. As a result, fewer Americans are planning big-ticket purchases like homes and cars, and even everyday spending—like dining out—is expected to slow. On Friday, the Labor Department will release the latest data on hiring and unemployment rates across the country, providing a clearer snapshot of where we really stand.

WY it Matters: Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is here to steady the ship. We’re advocating for pro-business policies that encourage growth, hiring, and stability. And while the national outlook may seem uncertain, we remain focused on strengthening our local economy and keeping you informed every step of the way.