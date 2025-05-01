Electricity Prices Are Shocking, but So Is Wyoming’s Energy Potential

Electricity powers nearly every aspect of our daily lives—at home, at work, and across the backbone of American business. As our infrastructure grows, so does our need for a reliable, affordable energy grid. The problem? Electricity prices are rising—fast.

Just the Facts:

2024 average electricity price nationwide: 12.99 cents per kilowatt hour (¢/kWh)

2.44% increase in nationwide average price from 2023 to 2024

22.55% increase in nationwide average price from five years ago

Wyoming’s average electricity price per kilowatt hour: 9.15 cents

10.91% increase in Wyoming’s cost for electricity over three years

12.68% increase in Wyoming’s cost for electricity over five years

WY it Matters: As costs climb, it’s more important than ever to champion policies that support a modern, efficient, and affordable energy grid—one that meets demand without draining wallets. Here in Wyoming, we have the tools, the talent, and the tenacity to lead the charge.

Through our Powering Progress initiative, your Chamber is pushing for innovation and expansion in all energy fields—traditional and emerging alike—to confront the national energy crisis head-on. Wyoming is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the next era of energy, and we’re working every day to make sure we don’t just keep the lights on—we lead the way.