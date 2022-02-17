Abortion ban bill gets initial House OK

Via Wyoming News

On Thursday, a measure that its sponsor says would ban abortion starting five days after “the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade,” made it one step closer to becoming Wyoming law.

“This bill is referred to as a trigger bill, or an abortion ban in waiting,” said Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody.

