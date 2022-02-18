Home » Government

Runoff election bill fails to advance

Shortgo Posted On February 17, 2022
0
0


Via Wyoming News

A House joint resolution that would have allowed for runoff elections following the primary election failed to move off the House floor Thursday.

Read More

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce supports strong civic engagement for a healthy community and business climate. We work hard to provide nonpartisan information for civic engagement in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the U.S. This includes information about elections. However, this article does not consist of an endorsement of these or any other political candidates.




Trending Now
Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – February 18
Shortgo February 18, 2022
Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes from the Board of Public Utilities
Shortgo February 18, 2022
Read Next

You are reading
Runoff election bill fails to advance
Share No Comment