Absentee ballot bill moves forward in House

Via Wyoming News

On Tuesday, lawmakers in the state House of Representatives pushed forward proposed legislation that would let county clerks begin processing absentee ballots before the polls close on Election Day.

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce supports strong civic engagement for a healthy community and business climate. We work hard to provide nonpartisan information for civic engagement in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the U.S. This includes information about elections. However, this article does not consist of an endorsement of these or any other political candidates.




