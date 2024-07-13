After Nunn-McCurdy Review, Sentinel gets the Green Light 🚦

Stakeholders in the implementation of Sentinel have been holding their breath for the Nunn-McCurdy review, a significant barrier that arose in January when it was found that the Sentinel project was in breach of the Nunn-McCurdy Act. Earlier this week, the U.S. Air Force released the results of the process, and while some restructuring of the program is required to reduce costs, the green light has been given. The mandated restructuring will set the project back an estimated two to three years, but work will continue in the meantime.

WY We Care: The implementation of Sentinel is not only critical for our national security, but it also has tremendous economic benefits for our Cheyenne community. We are immensely proud of and thankful for the men and women of F.E. Warren AFB for all of their hard work and service.