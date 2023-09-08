Air Force Chief of Staff Flies in to F.E. Warren
We had the honor of welcoming the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General C. Q. Brown, Jr. to our city recently! Cheyenne is the proud home of F.E. Warren AFB, which our community leaders had the pleasure of visiting with the Chief of Staff about. We immensely appreciate when military leaders like General Brown take the time to come visit us. As a community, Cheyenne has a lot of love for the military, and we enjoy getting opportunities to show our support. We have a lot to learn from our military leadership and appreciate them sharing their time and knowledge. Thank you, General Brown, for all that you do.
WY We Care: Cheyenne’s history is deeply rooted in the military. We are proud to be a community that is full of support for our men and women in uniform, and your Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has a program full of pro-military initiatives, including Military Affairs Committee, Adopt an Airman, Military May, Trap Shoot, and more. We encourage our business community to get involved however you can. Our military is a massive driving force of Cheyenne’s economy, making up about 30% of the entire economy. Let’s make sure to thank our men and women in uniform for all they do for our city, state, and country.