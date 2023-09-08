Home » Business

Business: The Lucky Rabbit’s Foot of Wyoming

Sydney O'Brien Posted On September 8, 2023
Is 2023 the year of the rabbit or the year of business? The 2023 fiscal year has seen a massive boom in the number of new business filings in Wyoming. So far, the Secretary of State’s office has processed about 590,000 business filings. This is an exciting number, showing an increase of over 27% from last year. Most of these new businesses are LLC’s, which Wyoming was recently named the easiest state to start in. We’re excited to welcome new businesses to the Cowboy State!

WY We Care: One of your Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s biggest priorities is economic development. Bringing in new businesses is a great way of achieving this, as well as growing as a business friendly state. More businesses also help us as a city and a state to diversify and boost our economy. Together, we can make Cheyenne a better place to live, work, and do business.




