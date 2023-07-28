Home » Government

Air Force General Tapped

July 28, 2023
President Biden has chosen Gen. David Allvin, the Air Force’s second-in-command, to assume the prestigious role of the next chief of staff. This nomination is significant as it will fill a key leadership position within the Air Force.

Our thought bubble: General Allvin is a patriot that understands America’s changing defense needs,” said Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of your Cheyenne Chamber. “His understanding of near peer adversaries is second to none. Congratulations General Allvin!”




