Fed Expected to Raise Rates
All eyes on Wall Street are fixated on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, eagerly seeking hints on upcoming rate hikes and the Fed’s battle against inflation. Core prices are surging at a pace that’s over twice the Fed’s target, signaling intense underlying price pressures that are simmering just below the surface.
WY We Care: The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another interest rate hike, setting the federal funds rate between 5.25% to 5.5% and further restricting economic activity. Wall Street may take a hit, but it’s Main Street that will bear the brunt. Your Cheyenne Chamber is leading the charge to keep recession at bay and shield our businesses from the worst impacts of a shaky economy.