Amazon Hits Gillette: New Jobs & New Challenges

In early October, Amazon opened its first package delivery station in Wyoming, located in Gillette. The station, designed for maximum efficiency, stages packages for local Flex drivers who use their own vehicles to make deliveries across Campbell County and beyond.

Gillette’s location was strategic due to the high volume of packages and delays from other shippers. Since launching, daily package volume has surged from 700 to over 2,500 and is expected to hit 4,000 during the holiday season. This growth may lead to over 50 new hires and an expanded Flex driver pool of 80.

However, the rapid expansion hasn’t been without hiccups. Flex drivers, essential to fast delivery times, have faced challenges with Amazon’s routing software, leading to wrong turns on private ranches and difficult terrain. Local ranchers and law enforcement have stepped in to assist, but navigation issues remain unresolved.

WY this matters to you: Despite the growing pains, Amazon’s new delivery station in Gillette signals a shift in Wyoming’s logistics landscape. Faster delivery times can enhance customer satisfaction and boost local consumer spending, benefiting small businesses. However, with increased package volume and reliance on local drivers, businesses may face new challenges, such as supply chain adjustments and workforce competition.

Amazon’s presence could also influence wages and hiring trends, affecting the broader job market in Wyoming. For local businesses, this development presents both opportunities for partnership and the need to adapt to a rapidly evolving e-commerce-driven economy.