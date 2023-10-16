Home » Business

America is Making a Name in Manufacturing

Shortgo Posted On October 16, 2023
0
0


While the idea that the United States’ industrial manufacturing is faltering is common, a different story can be told by looking at the numbers. Inflation-adjusted U.S. industrial production has risen by two-thirds in the past 30 years, with manufacturing employing 13 million Americans.

Why it matters: Trade is essential to U.S. manufacturers, with nearly half of everything made in American factories destined for consumers overseas. American manufacturers have historically supported market-opening trade agreements, which have delivered tremendous benefits for them and their workers. The U.S. needs to embrace a market-opening trade agenda and enter into new trade agreements to compete with other economies.

The bottom line: American manufacturers depend on trade agreements to access global markets and ensure their competitiveness. Learn more about manufacturing in today’s America.




Trending Now
Granting Small Business Success
Shortgo October 16, 2023
America is Making a Name in Manufacturing
Shortgo October 16, 2023

You are reading
America is Making a Name in Manufacturing
Share No Comment