America is Making a Name in Manufacturing

While the idea that the United States’ industrial manufacturing is faltering is common, a different story can be told by looking at the numbers. Inflation-adjusted U.S. industrial production has risen by two-thirds in the past 30 years, with manufacturing employing 13 million Americans.

Why it matters: Trade is essential to U.S. manufacturers, with nearly half of everything made in American factories destined for consumers overseas. American manufacturers have historically supported market-opening trade agreements, which have delivered tremendous benefits for them and their workers. The U.S. needs to embrace a market-opening trade agenda and enter into new trade agreements to compete with other economies.

The bottom line: American manufacturers depend on trade agreements to access global markets and ensure their competitiveness. Learn more about manufacturing in today’s America.