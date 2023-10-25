Home » Community

Digital Literacy for Rural Wyoming Children

Sydney O'Brien Posted On October 25, 2023
0
0


With the rise of technology and the labor shortage Wyoming is facing, it is now more important than ever to ensure that our young generation has the tools it needs to succeed in all branches of the future workforce. The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne and After School for Kids received a combined total of $15,000 and 50 computers to go towards improving digital literacy in our community. Through these generous donations, kids will have the opportunity to learn cybersecurity, coding, and typing. The majority of the funds raised will focus on rural communities such as Burns and Pine Bluffs.

WY We Care: In Wyoming, nearly 12,000 K-12 students don’t have any access to digital basics at home, which keeps them from developing skills essential for success in a field of work that utilizes technology.




Trending Now
Cheyenne’s 153rd Security Forces Squadron has a Permanent Home!
Shortgo October 25, 2023
Looking into America’s Future
Shortgo October 25, 2023
Read Next

You are reading
Digital Literacy for Rural Wyoming Children
Share No Comment