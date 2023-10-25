Digital Literacy for Rural Wyoming Children

With the rise of technology and the labor shortage Wyoming is facing, it is now more important than ever to ensure that our young generation has the tools it needs to succeed in all branches of the future workforce. The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne and After School for Kids received a combined total of $15,000 and 50 computers to go towards improving digital literacy in our community. Through these generous donations, kids will have the opportunity to learn cybersecurity, coding, and typing. The majority of the funds raised will focus on rural communities such as Burns and Pine Bluffs.

WY We Care: In Wyoming, nearly 12,000 K-12 students don’t have any access to digital basics at home, which keeps them from developing skills essential for success in a field of work that utilizes technology.