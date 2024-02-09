American Businesses are the Real Super Bowl MVPs

When it comes to entertainment, or most any other industry in America, businesses are behind all of the generated revenue. The upcoming Super Bowl is no exception; in fact, it serves as a prime example of this. From the coin flip to the last buzzer of the fourth quarter, American businesses are behind the curtains making all of the money.

By the numbers: February 11 is a day widely celebrated by football fans across the nation, and businesses from liquor stores to sports bars will be raking in the profits. Although the big game is taking place in Las Vegas this year, communities from coast to coast will all be benefitting.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates 77% of Americans will be watching the Super Bowl this year

NRF estimates total Super Bowl spending in America will get up to $17.3 billion, with 80% coming just from food and beverages – an increase of almost $1 billion from last year

NRF estimates the average household will spend $86.04 on gameday paraphernalia

According to the Beer Wholesalers Association, the Super Bowl drives beer sales about 20% above average nationally

The National Restaurant Association estimates that 67% of Americans will watch the game from their homes, with 59% of those watching from home ordering take out for the game

11.2 million pounds of potato chips are expected to be eaten during the game

The bottom line: From decorations, to meals, to beverages, America relies on businesses to make the Super Bowl the iconic celebration it has become over the years. This day serves as a reminder of the importance businesses have in driving the American economy. This Super Bowl Sunday, don’t be afraid to go out all in your celebrations and stimulate Cheyenne’s economy while enjoying the game!