American Pacific Mortgage Opens Branches in Wyoming
American Pacific Mortgage (APM) has announced the opening of multiple branches in the Cowboy State, including Cheyenne, Sheridan and Rock Springs. By partnering with long-time mortgage professional Brittany Winges, APM is proud to expand their mission of Creating Experiences That MatterTM within the west.
“The breadth of programs, technology and resources are only part of what make APM special,” said Winges, “for us it was the culture of the company. APM makes every transaction a priority and takes the friction out of the process – making it a smooth transaction for our customers. Their commitment to creating and nurturing a community of people to work together to deliver the American Dream was in perfect alignment to what we’re most passionate about.”
Local Professionals
APM learned many years ago that having local professionals that live and work in the communities they serve is paramount to truly serving those communities. By having localized processing, their Loan Advisors can advocate on behalf of their customers with someone who is familiar with the local market and nuances. The teams are deeply embedded in their local communities throughout Wyoming, which gives their customers a way to get the home financing they need without working with a giant call center.
People Matter
APM was recently ranked a top 10 Independent Mortgage Banker, a top 16 Retail Mortgage Lender and (perhaps most importantly) the number 6 Best Mortgage Companies to work for. Their commitment to their employees and communities is legendary, including their non-profit APMCares, which entirely funded by, and run by, employees.
APM is partially employee owned, having launched an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Program) in 2020. This not only gives their loan officers and employees a stake in the success of their branches, but a passion for the business as a whole as well.
Product Availability
One of the biggest advantages of the size of APM is their ability to provide solutions. Whether a borrower has credit challenges, or is self-employed and unable to show full income on their tax returns, APM has programs made to help them overcome and buy their dream home. Additionally, there are programs for unique properties such as manufactured homes, fixer uppers, and even new construction financing.
APM welcomes our new branches to the family, and is excited to start serving the Cheyenne, Sheridan and Rock Springs markets with our 13 new team members.
Story by American Pacific Mortgage
American Pacific Mortgage (APM) was founded in 1996 and is a national retail mortgage lender best known for Creating Experiences That MatterTM for our people and our customers. Headquartered in Roseville, California, APM is ranked as a top mortgage lender in the U.S. and continues to win multiple awards annually including Top Mortgage Lender, CalHFA’s Lending Heroes, Top Veteran Originators, Most Loved Employer, Diversity Jobs Employer and Top Places to Work. The company funds over $24 billion annually, is licensed in 49 states, employs more than 3,500 people and has over 230 branches across the U.S., many of which operate under their own local DBA name. APM’s rallying cry is to be 100% focused on our originators and branch managers, because when they look good, our customers reap the benefits. Their charitable entity, APMCares, is entirely funded and run by employees and supports a diverse array of organizations throughout the country with funds and volunteer hours, as well as assistance for employees who are struggling due to a medical, financial or bereavement hardship. For more information about APM, visit www.apmortgage.com.