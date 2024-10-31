An Educated Solution to Taxing Problems

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce launched a seven-figure education program highlighting the work of elected officials, all of whom are waging competitive 2024 races, emphasizing the need to avoid a tax hike when many of the 2017 tax reforms expire next year. Ensuring the United States has a competitive tax code and delivering that message to candidates and members of Congress is a top priority for the Chamber. The advertisements are running on platforms in select states and Congressional districts over the next two weeks.

“Absent congressional action, American families, workers, and businesses will be hit with the largest tax increase in American history at the end of 2025. Thankfully, there are members of Congress who continue to fight to keep jobs in America and prices low for families, and we are confident they will work to avoid the largest tax hike in history,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson. “These policymakers know what’s at stake—increased costs for families and consumers, harm to Main Street businesses, reduced take-home pay for workers, stifled innovation and job creation in America—and now is the time for them to act.”

Earlier this year, your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce and Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other chambers across the nation to launch a comprehensive education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code that builds a robust economy that benefits all Americans. This summer, the Growth and Opportunity Imperative for America was unveiled, a series of policy recommendations that will help the United States reach a goal of 3% annual real economic growth. Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is in support of policies that will support growth and healthy businesses, and will continue to work on these initiatives.