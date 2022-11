Effective today, the City of Cheyenne’s and Laramie County Animal Control will change operating hours from 8:30 a.m.− 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.− 6 p.m.

We would like to thank the community for their continued support and will continue to provide great service, despite the time change.

Officers will be on call for overnight emergencies; residents should call the non-emergency police number (307) 637-6500 to make a report.