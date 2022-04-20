Animal Control Helps Rescues Multiple Animals From Unsafe Conditions

Animal Control officers received a call on April 16th regarding 20 loose, large breed dogs on the south side of Cheyenne. Upon arrival, officers located approximately two dozen dogs spread throughout open fields.

With the help of community members, the City’s Compliance department, and the Laramie County Sheriff’s department the Animal Control officers were able to contain and transport 23 large breed dogs to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and a handful more over the next few days. Upon contacting the dog owner, Animal Control quickly became aware of the gravity of the situation the dogs and their owner were in. The owner accepted an offer to surrender all animals so they could receive medical care and more adequate housing. On April 22nd, Animal Control received and transported 13 birds to the shelter. In total, Animal Control officers rescued 64 dogs, a handful of cats, and 13 miscellaneous birds.

Thanks to the help of our wonderful community, Animal Control officers, assisting agencies, and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter all animals can now find new loving homes.

For more information about Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control visit www.cheyennecity.org/AnimalControl. For any questions or concerns involving domestic animals, please feel free to contact Animal Control at (307)-637-6206.