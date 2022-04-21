Public invited to Guernsey State Park BioBlitz

Wyoming’s annual community science weekend extravaganza will take place from June 10–12, 2022. Join us at Guernsey State Park this year to discover this Wyoming gem, survey wildlife, and have a blast with your family and friends! Registration information coming soon.

Unable to participate at the Guernsey BioBlitz? No problem, you can use iNaturalist to observe species anywhere in the state of Wyoming from July 15th through the 18th. More information coming soon.

Why Participate in Wyoming BioBlitz?

If you’re reading this, you probably already know how fun and exciting it is to notice new or uncommon species around you. Wyoming BioBlitz feeds that sense of curiosity and discovery by encouraging people to observe everything around them, from the moose to the millipedes. By dedicating some time to looking for new species, you’re also likely to learn about wildlife you didn’t even know about.

Wyoming BioBlitz is also a great opportunity for nature-lovers of all backgrounds to spend time together doing something out of the ordinary. No level of expertise is needed, which means people of all ages can enjoy a weekend of exploring nature and the biodiversity in it.

Participating in Wyoming BioBlitz also contributes scientific data that are useful to scientists and conservationists working to study and protect Wyoming’s wonderful plants and wildlife.

Finally, Wyoming BioBlitz provides a hands-on opportunity to learn from experts. Participants will meet local scientists and learn how they study their subjects. Teachers can also receive two Professional Standards Teaching Board (PTSB) credits for participating. Register now at https://rockies.audubon.org/naturalist/wyoming-bioblitz

Wyoming BioBlitz 2022 is co-hosted by Audubon Rockies, UW Biodiversity Institute, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Natural Diversity Database, Wyoming State Forestry Division, Rocky Mountain Herbarium, and Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society.