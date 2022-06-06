Animal Control Sees Increase in Animals Caught in Window Wells

During the spring months, Animal Control officers have received numerous calls regarding baby animals such as skunks (also known as kits), bunnies, and kittens getting caught in window wells, sometimes getting injured in the process.

To prevent this instance from occurring, we ask homeowners to take the correct precautionary measures to cover window wells to keep everyone, and every animal, safe. If an animal does get caught inside a window well, or is found around your home, please refrain from interacting with it and contact Animal Control at (307)-637-6206. An Animal Control officer can assess the situation as some critters may be past their weaning stage and are able to survive on their own if they are not injured. Animal Control officers thank our community and their efforts to keep these little critters safe.

For more information about Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control visit the website or call (307)-637-6206.

Story by the City of Cheyenne Animal Control