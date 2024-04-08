Annual Banquet is Coming – Put in your nominations today!

Are you ready to celebrate the unsung heroes, the trailblazers, and the movers and shakers who make our community thrive? Look no further! The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the 2023 Awards, and we need your help to uncover the stars among us.

📅 Important Dates:

Nomination Deadline: May 6th, 2024 (Don’t procrastinate; nominate today!) Awards Banquet: Mark your calendars for the dazzling evening of May 20th, 2024.

🎉 How Can You Participate?

Nominate: Know someone who embodies courage, commerce, or community spirit? Nominate them! Visit our nomination portal and share their inspiring story. Spread the Word: Shout it from the rooftops! Encourage your colleagues, neighbors, and that friendly barista at your favorite coffee shop to submit nominations. Get Ready to Celebrate: Dust off your dancing shoes, because our annual banquet promises glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of community love.

🌟 Why Nominate?

Recognition: Nominees will bask in the spotlight, their names etched in Cheyenne’s history. Inspiration: Their stories will ignite courage, fuel commerce, and strengthen our community bonds.

🎁 Exclusive Bonus: The first 50 nominations receive a virtual high-five and a secret handshake (okay, maybe not the handshake part, but definitely the high-five)!

So, dear Cheyenne champions, let’s honor those who make our city soar. Nominate now, and let’s create a legacy of courage, commerce, and community!

📩 Submit Your Nominations ➡️ https:// forms.office.com/r/fDxip4fWHf