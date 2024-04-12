Historic First-Ever Wyoming State Civics Bee Crowns Top Three Champions

Announcing the champions of Wyoming’s very first State Civics Bee, a historic partnership between your Cheyenne Chamber and the U.S. Chamber Foundation! This momentous statewide competition aimed at igniting civic passion among 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students reached its climax at a thrilling finale hosted at the iconic Wyoming State Capitol building.

After rounds of rigorous questioning and intense competition, the top three winners emerged, showcasing their profound understanding of civic engagement and responsible citizenship.

The Winners Are:

Ada Cox, McCormick Junior High Elijah Russell, Heritage Christian Academy Peyton Meyer, Carey Junior High

The esteemed first-place winner of the Wyoming State Civics Bee will now advance to the final stage – the National Civics Bee national championship, set to take place in Washington D.C., in Fall 2024. This coveted opportunity offers them a chance to compete for an impressive $50,000 prize.

Participants in this groundbreaking competition vied for prestigious prizes, with the state champion walking away with a remarkable $1,000 cash prize. More importantly, the Civics Bee has empowered young minds to delve deeper into community issues, fostering an enriched understanding of civic engagement and the essence of being a responsible citizen.