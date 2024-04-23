Cheyenne’s Iconic Little America Hotel & Resort Unveils a Fresh Look and All-new Offerings
Little America has been at the heart of Cheyenne’s tradition of hospitality for generations. It’s where the local community comes together and where travelers from all over the world find comfort and rest.
Maintaining the highest standards of quality while staying true to the essence of their identity and preserving the unique charm of the iconic property, Little America is proud to unveil new, expanded offerings and renovations that will keep their dining outlets, guest rooms, and meeting and event venues a number one choice for families to gather and businesses to meet for many more years to come.
Whether venturing to Little America for celebratory dinners with family, taking a relaxing stay-cation, or hosting your next big gathering in their flexible 50,000 square foot indoor and outdoor banquet spaces, there’s something new to discover at Little America.
New Look, Same Quality Comfort: Updated Hotel Accommodations
From the beginning, Little America has been known for the unmatched experience of their guest rooms. From spaciousness to luxurious amenities, Little America proudly offers their hotel guests the highest quality of accommodations.
With refreshed imported wool carpets, all-new wall coverings and drapery, and additional touches, including new in-room artwork, bed boxes, furniture, and lighting, experience all the comforts you expect from Little America with a modern refresh when you plan your next romantic stay-cation or family-fun getaway.
New Ways to Dine at Little America: Fresh Menus, Expanded Patios, & More
Your new favorite menu in Cheyenne may be from a restaurant you already know and love. Hathaway’s Restaurant is serving an all-new menu of freshly prepared dishes the whole family will enjoy. From Spicy Fried Chicken to delicate Ratatouille, and so much more in between, Hathaway’s brings new flavors and new reasons to dine out to the table.
Plus, with summer just around the corner, mark your calendars for Hathaway’s summertime specials during Sizzlin’ Saturdays. Come out to Little America for fresh barbeque and live music on the patio every Saturday from June 22 through early September.
And with patio season almost here, Little America is proud to announce an expanded patio at the Little America Clubhouse located adjacent to their Executive 9-hole golf course. Enjoy warmer weather with all-new food and drink offerings and fun lawn games worth gathering the whole gang together.
Bring Something New to Your Next Big Event: Gather at Little America
Roll out the welcome mat for your next gathering in grand style. With a refreshed Lobby and Convention Hallway, which leads to 38,000 square feet of versatile special event space, Little America continues to elevate every special occasion.
Refreshed and ready to host your next gathering, Little America provides the highest level of in-house catering and event services in Cheyenne. From the intimacy of 600 – 800 square foot board rooms and banquet halls, perfect for family reunions or executive meetings, to the exquisite ambiance of their over 13,000 square feet showstopping Grand Ballroom, every size and style of meeting will be effortless and elegantly brought to life by a dedicated team of hospitality professionals.
The property upgrades also include two stunning and well-manicured wedding ceremony locations. Walk down the aisle surrounded by a lush lawn, abundant trees, and blooming flowers. End the night enjoying family and friends, with a stress-free and fun reception in spaces that are intimate enough for a micro-wedding or grand enough to fit 800+ guests.
Even as Little America updates their offerings, there are some things that will never change. Little America will always deliver the same true-hearted hospitality the local Cheyenne community knows and loves, and their loyal guests return for, year after year.
Story by Little America Hotel & Resort
2800 W Lincolnway
307-775-8400