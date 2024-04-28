Global Problems for American Businesses

It’s no secret or surprise that businesses play an invaluable role in the global economy and are largely to thank for its resilience. Some of the biggest global economic concerns facing businesses are on both ours and the U.S. Chamber’s radar:

Inflation and market fragmentation are key global economic concerns, with central banks worldwide struggling to control inflation without further roiling the exchange rates. This dilemma poses a significant challenge for emerging markets burdened by dollar-denominated debts, exacerbating economic imbalances and hindering growth efforts.

China’s intensifying non-market policies result in greater subsidies that underpin its manufacturing trade surplus as Chinese manufacturers attempt to export their way out of their economic woes. Secretary Yellen addressed this issue during her recent visit to China, and the U.S. is far from alone in its concern over China’s non-market policies and practices.