Wyoming is free from noncompete regulations … for now

Noncompete agreements are on the hot seat across America. Each state has a different set of laws regarding noncomplete agreements, ranging from complete lack of law to full on bans. Right now, the legitimacy of the FTC’s attempts to implement a nationwide ban on noncompetes is in question. Many think that this is outside of their realm of power, and it’s ready to hit the courts.

What’s next: The U.S. Chamber is suing the FTC for this act, saying that it’s outside of the agency’s authority. Many business organizations, including the chamber, see this as yet another act of federal overregulation.

WY We Care: Under the current rules, Wyoming is one of only 13 states that has no restrictions of any kind regarding noncompete agreements, meaning that drastic changes would occur in our state if the FTC is able to pass their ban. Contracts in the health care industry commonly include noncompete clauses in them, making them especially vulnerable.