Annual Used Book Sale Provides Funding for Education

The 37th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale is provides funding for scholarships and education related activities throughout the community.

Over 100,000 items, including DVDs, puzzles, audio books, games, etc. are available to purchase. This year, the book sale will be held in the former Big Lots in Cheyenne Plaza (3741 East Lincolnway) Times are Saturday, March 7th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 8th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday is an “All Day Box and Bag Sale.” Bags are purchased at the door for $6 and boxes for $10.

The sale is full of unique general, adult hardbacks are $2 and paperbacks are $1. Children’s hardbacks are $1 and paperbacks $.50. Some special volumes and sets are priced separately. There is also a silent auction for a few valuable books.

Major highlights of this program are listed below:

In 2007, a $50,000 pledge to the University of Wyoming was matched by the State of Wyoming, creating a $100,000 scholarship endowment

In 2009, a $50,000 pledge to the Laramie County Community College was matched by the State of Wyoming, creating a $100,000 endowment

A $50,000 educational endowment was created at the Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, plus a $5,000 grant for educational materials

$28,000 was donated to the Laramie County Library Foundation which was matched 2 to 1, creating an $84,000 endowment; plus $12,000 for the Summer Reading Program

The Old West Museum has received $24,500 for educational programs, and $31,000 has helped buy books for Raising Readers in Wyoming program

Books that do not sell will be donated to organizations that send a representative on Sunday at 2 p.m. to make selections. Call 634-6066 to sign up.

For more information, contact (307) 634-8606.