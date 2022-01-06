Applications for Additional Retail Liquor License Now Being Accepted

CHEYENNE – Based on the 2020 revised population census, and pursuant to the provisions of Wyo. Stat. 12-4-101, the City of Cheyenne has received authorization from the State of Wyoming Liquor Division to issue one (1) additional retail liquor license.

The application period is open until Sunday, January 30. All applications received during that timeframe are subject to review and evaluation by the governing body in accordance with the adopted guidelines, Wyoming Statutes, and ordinances and resolutions of the City of Cheyenne.

Complete applications and all required backup documentation should be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk, currently located at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, second floor classroom (710 S. Lions Park Dr.). Applications can be mailed to: City Clerk’s Office, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Room 101, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Guidelines along with an application and checklist can be found at www.cheyennecity.org/Retail- Liq-Lic-Info. This information can also be found on the homepage of www.cheyennecity.org on the Featured Links tab. Call 307-638-4367 with any questions.