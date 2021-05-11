Apply today for the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2021-2022

Explore your leadership path and become a community trustee who believes in the future of our community.

Applications are being accepted now through Friday, June 11, for this professional and personal leadership development program. Leadership Cheyenne is facilitated by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The program is designed to promote a better understanding of the community and build a desire and commitment for a livelong civic trusteeship.

Professionals join together for challenging, interactive, and thought-provoking class sessions exploring the dynamics of what makes Cheyenne a unique community. Participants explore government, education, healthcare, business, economic development, social issues, natural resources, energy, military, arts and culture, and agriculture.

They also build and enhance their leadership skills in a collaborative format with strong networking activities.

The program offers a development opportunity to help prepare participants for both professional advancement and community leadership opportunities. Successful candidates are concerned about the community and want to learn more about the region’s issues and challenges. They are willing to contribute time, energy, talent, and skills to enhance our community. Additionally, they have leadership potential and wish to develop and improve their leadership skills.

Each Leadership Cheyenne Class is unique and finds its own way to contribute to the community. Apply today and become a leader who believes in the future of our community.

Learn more at CheyenneChamber.org and download the application here. You can also email Daniel Bown Jones or call (307) 638-3388 for more information.