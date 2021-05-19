Owning an Original Piece of Fine Art is Now More Accessible

Cheyenne’s First Fine Art Exchange Event Features Local Artists and Welcomes Collectors to Trade Goods and Services for Fine Art Local art advocacy group, the WY/ART Coalition, is hosting Cheyenne’s first fine art for trade event on May 21 and 22 in the Cheyenne Train Depot.

The event aims to make owning an original piece of fine art more accessible to art lovers and potential collectors. In the silent auction style, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on works in exchange for goods or services they have to offer. Perhaps they’re an electrician, hairstylist or website designer… any and all appropriate offers are welcome!

The event will feature fine art bidding, live painting, food trucks, and more.

“The idea for the Fine Art Exchange was born out of the want to make fine art creation and original art collection more approachable and accessible to all art lovers. We’re excited to be hosting this inaugural event and can’t wait for all the great things Cheyenne’s art scene has to offer this year,” said Steve Knox, Member of the WY/ART Coalition.

The opening reception is Friday, May 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Cheyenne Train Depot and the show will be open Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The WY/ART Coalition is a fine arts advocacy group comprised of local artists aiming to create new opportunities to connect, collaborate, create, or exhibit the arts in and around Cheyenne + the state of Wyoming. Fine Art Exchange

Facebook Event: Fine Art Exchange

Video Explanation: Fine Art Exchange