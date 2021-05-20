Host Heroes with the Adopt an Airman WYO Program

The connection between the City of Cheyenne and F.E. Warren Air Force Base dates back to 1867, the year both the City and military base were established.

The City has been proud to share a strong community relationship with F.E. Warren Air Force Base and their military personnel. Through the Adopt an Airman WYO program, members of our community can provide our first-term enlisted airmen an important connection to our community.

“Connecting with people in the community helped build lifelong friendships throughout my career in the military,” said City Chief of Staff Andy Worshek, a 24-year retired United States Navy Master Chief. “I celebrated my first Thanksgiving away from home in 1985 with a local family that I am still in touch with today. Having that connection was vital for my growth and development.”

The Adopt an Airman WYO program is looking for host families to provide friendship and support to first-term enlisted airmen newly stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Whether it’s enjoying pizza and a movie at home or paddle boating at Lions Park, or attending a University of Wyoming football game, these young airmen like the opportunity to get outside the gates and meet community members.

Through the application and matching process, the program pairs airmen and host families that share common interests and hobbies. The program is not designed to be an extra-commitment on your calendar. The airman does not move in with you; instead, the program encourages host families to include “your” airman in what you already enjoy doing. This program is run by volunteers through the Military Affairs Committee of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in partnership with F.E. Warren Air Force Base. For more information and/or to request an application, please email adoptanairmanwyo@gmail.com.

The success of this program in years past has proven our community’s commitment to supporting our local military, and we encourage those interested to apply.