$1.3 Million Generated by Fall Marketing Campaign

More than 7,700 people visited Laramie County spending $1.3 million between September and February as a direct result of being exposed to Visit Cheyenne’s fall marketing campaign.

The campaign focused on outdoor adventure, “Cheyenne Chic” or the unexpected side of Cheyenne and the Old West Holiday promotion. Visit Cheyenne invested $60,000 in digital ad placements resulting in $1.3 million in spending by visitors as tracked through their phones and connected credit cards. This represents a 22 to 1 return on investment of lodging tax dollars.

The campaign reached 564,000 individuals in the Denver, Omaha, Salt Lake City, and Billings markets driving 7,700 visitors to Cheyenne. 1.4% of the people who saw one of the ads, visited Cheyenne. On top of that, while they were here, they each spent an average of $171 in our community. This small fall campaign blew us away with the results.