Greater Cheyenne Greenway 30th Anniversary Celebration set for June 13

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is sponsoring a 30th-anniversary Celebration Party and Slow Roll, scheduled for Sunday, June 13, from 2-5 p.m. at Holliday Park.

The celebration will include a proclamation by Mayor Patrick Collins, entertainment, bike safety coloring pages, sidewalk chalk, food trucks, and a beer vendor.

Kids can decorate their bikes and join the Kids’ Bike Parade around Lake Minnehaha at 3 p.m. The parade will have two age levels, “Littles,” ages 3-6, and “Bigs,” ages 7-9. Prizes will be first, second, and third-place ribbons for best bike decorations in three categories: Fierce, Hilarious, and Delightful.

The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation will hold a raffle to support the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation’s mission of raising awareness and encouraging the use of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway system as well as supporting the system by raising private funds to complete special projects. Raffle items include new bikes, coolers, and more.

There will be fun Greenway swag for sale, including ceramic coffee mugs, travel cups, and t-shirts! Everything is $15.00 per item and will be available at the event.

Finally, join Cheyenne Slow Roll and us for a family-friendly bike ride at 4 p.m. We’ll turn back the clock to 1991 with music from the era. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite 90’s fashion. The bike ride will travel along the Nationway Greenway, connect to Crow Creek, dip under the Union Pacific Railroad at Ames Avenue, to the not yet opened Pumphouse Wetlands, down 15th Street, and return to Holliday Park. We really hope you can make it! See you on the Greenway!