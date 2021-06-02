Kick-Off the Summer with Magic City’s Capital City Whiskey Tasting

The first Capital City Whiskey Tasting will be held on June 19, 2021, at the new Blue Headquarters Event Center at 6:00 p.m. Bring your friends for a fantastic evening of sampling local, Wyoming-based whiskey, good food, auction items, and an overall great time!

Sip whiskey, along with other liquors and specialty cocktails from Wyoming Whiskey, Pine Bluffs Distilling, Jackson Hole Still Works, Backwards Distilling, Chronicles, Arcola, Koltiska, and more. Have a date night, come with friends, or bring Dad for Father’s Day.

Magic City Enterprises is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting people with disabilities to live successfully for 50 years! Help them celebrate their 50-year milestone with a great kick-off to this event. Purchase tickets by going to Magic City’s homepage at www.mcewyo.org and clicking the link. Don’t miss this fantastic event!