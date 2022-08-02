Educating the Workforce of Tomorrow: Luncheon on August 5

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon will be on Friday, August 5. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Laramie County Community College Pathfinder Building and is presented by Nick Kemp at Navigation Wealth Management. Guest speaker Dr. Margaret Crespo, the Superintendent of Schools, will discuss the current environment and provide information on the upcoming season.

Dr. Crespo began her career in education 30 years ago in New Jersey. She has since worked in Arizona and Colorado in education positions before coming to Laramie County to serve as the LSCD1 Superintendent of Schools. Crespo holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and history, and a master’s degree in counseling from Montclair State University, Upper Montclair, New Jersey. She also holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Arizona State University. Crespo serves as an adjunct professor at Argosy University, University of Northern Colorado and University of Northern Arizona, and has served on numerous boards and councils throughout her career.

Register to attend on the events page.

Learn more about Chamber events and community activities by visiting the Chamber website.

Story by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

About the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1907 and is more than 1,000 members strong. Using guiding core competencies, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce demonstrates leadership by being an advocate for business at all levels of government and promoting our community to make this a better place to live, work, and do business. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is also active in the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Visit cheyennechamber.org for more information.