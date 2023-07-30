Baby, It’s HOT Outside!

This month’s heat wave hasn’t just hit Cheyenne hard. July 2023 is on the fast track to being Earth’s hottest month on record, really putting Cheyenne’s 90 degree weather into perspective.

The first three weeks of July have broken heat records across the planet.

Off the Florida Keys, water temperatures have reached 101-degrees Fahrenheit.

Phoenix, Arizona has now had at least 27 straight days of weather topping 110-degrees Fahrenheit

