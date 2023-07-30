Celebrating ADA’s Anniversary

July 26 marks the 33rd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The big picture: The ADA is a comprehensive civil rights law that prohibits and stands against discrimination in the workplace, provides standards for private and commercial businesses, and ensures equal access to healthcare, social services, transportation, and telecommunications.

Before the ADA, people with disabilities faced unfair barriers that limited their participation in society.

The law has played a crucial role in enhancing accessibility in public spaces and simplifying how individuals can navigate them. It’s also helped transform how society understands, includes, and educates on issues that affect individuals with disabilities.

