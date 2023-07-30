Rotary Park – Coming Soon to You!

The Rotary Club of Cheyenne will be purchasing twelve acres of land north of Dell Range, and plan to donate the space to be used as a new city park. In honor of the generous donation by the club, the park will be named “Rotary Park.” This park will be an amazing addition for the Cheyenne community, and will aid in efforts like water quality assessments of Dry Creek.

Go deeper: The Rotary Club is an amazing, often overlooked part of our community that often serves behind the scenes. Your Cheyenne Chamber is honored to work with community partners like the Rotary Club of Cheyenne to build a better future for our community.