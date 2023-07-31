Reunited, and It Ferrets So Good

On July 15, at 4:49 p.m. Animal Control received a report of a ferret stuck inside a covered window well. Animal Control Officer Nguyen responded and confirmed it was a domestic ferret. The ferret continuously scratched at the window, desperate to get inside. However, the animal was very dirty and appeared to have been left outside for a while. Officer Nguyen safely transported the ferret to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and asked the vet staff to examine it. The neutered male ferret was in good condition besides being dirty from hanging outside. As soon as the animal care staff set up a kennel with food and water, the ferret immediately scarfed everything down!

Two days later, a woman called the shelter to see if they had any ferrets available because Dumpling’s ferret sister, Noodle, started showing signs of depression due to his disappearance and feeling alone. The shelter staff informed the caller that a stray ferret was brought in days ago from the area where the caller resides. Dumpling’s owner then went to the shelter with proof of ownership and confirmed that, indeed, it was her ferret that had been missing since July 4, 2023!

Now that Dumpling and Noddle have been reunited, the owner said, “They’re eating and playing like normal again, and our three girls just cried when they found out he’s home. Our family is full again. Thank you soooo much!”

“Dumpling was able to be reunited with his family thanks to the concerned individuals who reported him to be in their window well,” Animal Control Officer Nguyen shared. “Reporting stray animals in a pinch or running at large is crucial for reuniting lost (or even abandoned) animals.”

Since his two-week adventure being lost in the big outdoors, Dumpling’s owner has started calling him “Fievel.” She stated, “If only he could talk. We’d love to hear the tale. Again, a huge thank you to Animal Control and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for recovering our baby!”