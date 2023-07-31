Greater Cheyenne Greenway Temporary Closure

Greenway users should expect a short closure starting Monday, July 31, through Friday, August 4, depending on weather conditions. Contractors will correct drainage issues and replace Greenway pavement just south of the Central Avenue Greenway underpass in Lions Park.

The area that will be closed can be seen in red on the map. The city appreciates your patience, and we look forward to seeing you on the Greenway!

For more information on the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and to view the Greenway map, visit www.cheyennecity.org/greenway.